Republic of Korea pilots assigned to 237th Fighter Squadron and 8th Fighter Wing and U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron attend a mass pre-flight briefing during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. The Buddy Squadron program is a tradition unique to the ROKAF and U.S. Air Force dating back to the late 1990s where the two forces collaborate on training and exchange knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)