    U.S. & ROK collaborate during 25th FS’s last Buddy Squadron [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S. &amp; ROK collaborate during 25th FS’s last Buddy Squadron

    WONJU AIR BASE, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A Republic of Korea Air Force KA-1 Woongbi assigned to the 237th Fighter Squadron takes off during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. Flight missions conducted during the Buddy Squadron exercise allowed the ROKAF and U.S. Air Force to exchange tactics and best practices while strengthening their long standing partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    Osan Air Base
    A-10
    Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron
    Buddy Squadron 25

