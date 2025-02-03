Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Air Force KA-1 Woongbi assigned to the 237th Fighter Squadron takes off during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. Flight missions conducted during the Buddy Squadron exercise allowed the ROKAF and U.S. Air Force to exchange tactics and best practices while strengthening their long standing partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)