A Republic of Korea Air Force KA-1 assigned to the 237th Fighter Squadron taxis during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, ROK, Jan. 22, 2025. This iteration of the Buddy Squadron event allowed ROKAF KA-1 Woongbis, FA-50 Golden Eagles, and U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs together for flight training. The A-10 pilots assigned to the 25th FS participated in the week-long partnership strengthening event for the last time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 03:01
|Photo ID:
|8856707
|VIRIN:
|250122-F-BG083-1113
|Resolution:
|5783x3860
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|WONJU AIR BASE, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
