A Republic of Korea FA-50 Golden Eagle takes off during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. The Buddy Squadron program is a tradition unique to the ROKAF and U.S. Air Force dating back to the late 1990s where the two forces collaborate on training and exchange knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)