A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron takes off during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. As the last iteration of the Buddy Squadron event for the 25th FS, the training allowed for strengthening relationships with ROKAF members while celebrating the A-10’s history on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)