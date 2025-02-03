Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force crew chiefs assigned to the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron wait for an A-10 Thunderbolt II to taxi during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. Buddy Squadron 25-4 is the last iteration for 25th Fighter Squadron and highlights the longstanding partnership between the ROKAF and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)