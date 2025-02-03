U.S. Air Force crew chiefs assigned to the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron wait for an A-10 Thunderbolt II to taxi during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. Buddy Squadron 25-4 is the last iteration for 25th Fighter Squadron and highlights the longstanding partnership between the ROKAF and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 03:01
|Photo ID:
|8856700
|VIRIN:
|250122-F-BG083-1018
|Resolution:
|5949x3971
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|WONJU AIR BASE, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
