U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Truong, 25th Fighter Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Technician, left, conducts a mask function check for Capt. Chad Wood, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II Pilot, during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2025. Flight missions conducted during the Buddy Squadron exercise allowed the ROKAF and U.S. Air Force to exchange tactics and best practices while strengthening their long standing partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)