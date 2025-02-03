330th, 129th CTS reoptimize capabilities with expanded training facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A slideshow honoring the late Master Sgt. Brian Baldwin, a former 330th CTS evaluator aviator, plays in a newly expanded training facility at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. The classroom was constructed to be the Mission Systems Operator classroom for the Battle Control Center Formal Training Unit, where Airmen will be trained to help manage the battle space during tactical and strategic missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)