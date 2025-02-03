330th, 129th CTS reoptimize capabilities with expanded training facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A plaque remembering the late Master Sgt. Brian Baldwin, a former 330th CTS evaluator aviator, hangs on the wall of a newly opened classroom dedicated in his honor at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. The classroom was part of a training facility expansion driven by a larger Wing-level reoptimization to adapt for Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)