A plaque remembering the late Master Sgt. Brian Baldwin, a former 330th CTS evaluator aviator, hangs on the wall of a newly opened classroom dedicated in his honor at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. The classroom was part of a training facility expansion driven by a larger Wing-level reoptimization to adapt for Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)
This work, 330th, 129th CTS reoptimize capabilities with expanded training facility, by Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.