    330th, 129th CTS reoptimize capabilities with expanded training facility [Image 5 of 7]

    330th, 129th CTS reoptimize capabilities with expanded training facility

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Patrick Sullivan 

    78th Air Base Wing

    A plaque remembering the late Master Sgt. Brian Baldwin, a former 330th CTS evaluator aviator, hangs on the wall of a newly opened classroom dedicated in his honor at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. The classroom was part of a training facility expansion driven by a larger Wing-level reoptimization to adapt for Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 13:34
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
