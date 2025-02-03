Scott Moore, former 330th Combat Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, applies a patch belonging to the late Master Sgt. Brian Baldwin, a former 330th CTS evaluator aviator, during a dedication ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. Past and present members of the squadron gathered to open a new training facility and dedicate the Mission Systems Operator classroom to Baldwin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 13:34
|Photo ID:
|8855218
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-UN330-1008
|Resolution:
|5688x3792
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 330th, 129th CTS reoptimize capabilities with expanded training facility [Image 7 of 7], by Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
330th, 129th CTS reoptimize capabilities with expanded training facility
No keywords found.