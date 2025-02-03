330th, 129th CTS reoptimize capabilities with expanded training facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Scott Moore, former 330th Combat Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, applies a patch belonging to the late Master Sgt. Brian Baldwin, a former 330th CTS evaluator aviator, during a dedication ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. Past and present members of the squadron gathered to open a new training facility and dedicate the Mission Systems Operator classroom to Baldwin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)