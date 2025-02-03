330th, 129th CTS reoptimize capabilities with expanded training facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 129th and 330th Combat Training Squadrons pose for a photo at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 15, 2024. The 129th and 330th CTS were designated as the Battle Control Center Formal Training Unit, responsible for providing resilient and interoperable battle management command and control training. (Courtesy photo)