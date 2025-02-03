330th, 129th CTS reoptimize capabilities with expanded training facility

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    78th Air Base Wing

    Members of the 129th and 330th Combat Training Squadrons pose for a photo at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 15, 2024. The 129th and 330th CTS were designated as the Battle Control Center Formal Training Unit, responsible for providing resilient and interoperable battle management command and control training. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 13:34
    Photo ID: 8855240
    VIRIN: 240815-F-F3494-1001
    Resolution: 1259x769
    Size: 332.8 KB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
