Family members of the late Master Sgt. Brian Baldwin, a former 330th Combat Training Squadron evaluator aviator, cut a ribbon to open a classroom dedicated in his honor at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. The Mission Systems Operator classroom, dedicated to Baldwin, was part of a larger training facility expansion that allowed the 129th and 330th CTS to increase effectiveness as the Battle Control Center Formal Training Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 13:34
|Photo ID:
|8855221
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-UN330-1014
|Resolution:
|9098x6065
|Size:
|9.79 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 330th, 129th CTS reoptimize capabilities with expanded training facility [Image 7 of 7], by Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
330th, 129th CTS reoptimize capabilities with expanded training facility
No keywords found.