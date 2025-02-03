330th, 129th CTS reoptimize capabilities with expanded training facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family members of the late Master Sgt. Brian Baldwin, a former 330th Combat Training Squadron evaluator aviator, cut a ribbon to open a classroom dedicated in his honor at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. The Mission Systems Operator classroom, dedicated to Baldwin, was part of a larger training facility expansion that allowed the 129th and 330th CTS to increase effectiveness as the Battle Control Center Formal Training Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)