330th, 129th CTS reoptimize capabilities with expanded training facility

Family members of the late Master Sgt. Brian Baldwin, a former 330th CTS evaluator aviator, and Lt. Col. Kyle Stramblad, 330th CTS commander, view a classroom dedicated in Baldwin’s honor at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. The classroom was part of a training facility expansion that allowed the Battle Control Center Formal Training Unit to accept students from worldwide BCCs and joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)