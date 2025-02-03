330th, 129th CTS reoptimize capabilities with expanded training facility

Photo By Patrick Sullivan | Family members of the late Master Sgt. Brian Baldwin, a former 330th Combat Training...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Sullivan | Family members of the late Master Sgt. Brian Baldwin, a former 330th Combat Training Squadron evaluator aviator, cut a ribbon to open a classroom dedicated in his honor at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. The Mission Systems Operator classroom, dedicated to Baldwin, was part of a larger training facility expansion that allowed the 129th and 330th CTS to increase effectiveness as the Battle Control Center Formal Training Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan) see less | View Image Page

The 330th and 129th Combat Training Squadrons joined with colleagues from across Team Robins to open and commemorate a new battle management command and control training facility at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025.



The 330th and 129th CTS team transitioned from decades of service as the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System Formal Training Unit in April 2023, and were tasked to adjust and begin training students for a new mission set – referred to as the Tactical Operations Center-Fixed before being redesignated as the Battle Control Center Formal Training Unit.



The expanded training facility allows the BCC FTU to better accommodate growing demand, and once the initial buildout of the new Robins units is complete, training will open to the worldwide BCCs, as well as joint and coalition partners.



“Air Combat Command’s funding for these new classrooms, and the 78th Air Base Wing’s allocation of these training spaces, provides the BCC FTU with the first-class training facilities that it needs to prepare BCC students to accomplish their critical mission,” said Lt. Col. Kyle Stramblad, 330th CTS commander.



“I am incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to lead Team CTS through a period of historic change, during this time of consequence,” continued Stramblad. “The high-performing men and women who serve in Team CTS are preparing our Airmen for the worldwide challenges that Great Power Competition presents.”



The BCC FTU has begun training the first students from other worldwide BCCs including the Northern Command homeland defense BCC sectors, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command BCCs and U.S. Marine Corps partners.



Courses are designed to build cohesive battle management teams operating the BCC weapons system with current training offerings including Air Battle Manager and Mission Systems Officer Initial Qualification Training, mission qualification training, and Command and Control Ground Instructor Training.



Course duration ranges from 28 to 44 training days, and additional training courses are currently in development to integrate intelligence and cyber professionals into the BCC team construct.



“The persistence, resilience and reach that our BCCs provide, make them a critical theater air control system node to deliver uninterrupted BMC2 around the globe,” said Stramblad. “We must continue to improve resourcing and training for the worldwide BCC enterprise to ensure it is ready for the next fight.”



The training facility’s new Mission Systems Operator classroom is dedicated to the late Master Sgt. Brian M. Baldwin, an evaluator aviator assigned to the 330th CTS, who passed away in 2023.



Baldwin’s surviving family members joined Team Robins for the event, which was attended by mission partners who served with Baldwin from the 78th Air Base Wing, the 461st Air Control Wing, the 116th Air Control Wing, the 350th Spectrum Warfare Group and the 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron.