330th, 129th CTS reoptimize capabilities with expanded training facility

Lt. Col. Kyle Stramblad, 330th Combat Training Squadron commander, speaks to the family members of the late Master Sgt. Brian Baldwin, a former 330th CTS evaluator aviator, during a dedication ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. As part of a training facility expansion, the 330th CTS dedicated their new Mission Systems Operator classroom to Baldwin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)