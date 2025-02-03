374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steven Lee, left, 374th Communications Squadron commander, listens to feedback of the Communications Fly-Away Kit 101 course from Senior Airman Adam Tristram, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, during the CFAK 101 course graduation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. At the end of the course, students were presented with certificates to certify their completion of the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
