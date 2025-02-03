Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steven Lee, left, 374th Communications Squadron commander, listens to feedback of the Communications Fly-Away Kit 101 course from Senior Airman Adam Tristram, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, during the CFAK 101 course graduation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. At the end of the course, students were presented with certificates to certify their completion of the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 00:44
    Photo ID: 8853825
    VIRIN: 250116-F-HD796-1327
    Resolution: 5129x3413
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course
    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course
    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course
    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course
    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course
    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course
    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    374th Communications Squadron
    Communications Fly-Away Kit
    374th CS
    CTAK
    Communications Fly-Away Kit 101

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download