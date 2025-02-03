374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Bartolome, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels environment safety office NCOIC, sets up the modem for the Hawkeye III Lite during the Communications Fly-Away Kit 101 course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. Airmen learned the fundamentals of setting up a CFAK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
|01.16.2025
|02.04.2025 00:44
|8853823
|250116-F-HD796-1189
|6048x4024
|1.55 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|2
|0
