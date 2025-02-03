U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gibson Kaiyasit Chomphutip, left, 374th Communications Squadron cyber transport technician, and Senior Airman Daniel Strouse, 374th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, complete training during the Communications Fly-Away Kit 101 course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. The goal of this course was to have Airmen throughout the installation gain the ability to set up necessary connections in the event of an outage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 00:44
|Photo ID:
|8853824
|VIRIN:
|250116-F-HD796-1267
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, 374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.