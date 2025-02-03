374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert DeDora, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels equipment maintenance supervisor, unwraps a power cord during the Communications Fly-Away Kit 101 course hosted by the 374th Communications Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. Airmen from different units across Yokota partnered with the 374th CS to gain knowledge on how to set up a communications fly-away kit to maintain communication capabilities during an outage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)