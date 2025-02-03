374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert DeDora, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels equipment maintenance supervisor, sets up a communications fly-away kit during the CFAK 101 course hosted by the 374th Communications Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. The goal of this course was to have Airmen throughout the installation gain the ability to set up necessary connections in the event of an outage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)