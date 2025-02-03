374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Bartolome, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels environment safety office NCOIC, sets up the modem for the Hawkeye III Lite during the Communications Fly-Away Kit 101 course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. Airmen learned the fundamentals of setting up a network that connects Airmen to the secret and unclassified communication networks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)