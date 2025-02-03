Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Bartolome, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels environment safety office NCOIC, sets up the modem for the Hawkeye III Lite during the Communications Fly-Away Kit 101 course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. Airmen learned the fundamentals of setting up a network that connects Airmen to the secret and unclassified communication networks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 00:44
    Photo ID: 8853819
    VIRIN: 250116-F-HD796-1033
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course
    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course
    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course
    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course
    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course
    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course
    374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    374th Communications Squadron
    Communications Fly-Away Kit
    374th CS
    CTAK
    Communications Fly-Away Kit 101

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download