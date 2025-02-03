U.S. Air Force Airmen throughout Yokota Air Base complete training during the Communications Fly-Away Kit 101 course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. Airmen from different units across Yokota partnered with the 374th CS to gain knowledge on how to set up a communications fly-away kit, which provides capabilities for communication operations in a deployed environment or outage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 00:44
|Photo ID:
|8853818
|VIRIN:
|250116-F-HD796-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, 374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.