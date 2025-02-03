374 CS hosts first ever CFAK 101 course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen throughout Yokota Air Base complete training during the Communications Fly-Away Kit 101 course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. Airmen from different units across Yokota partnered with the 374th CS to gain knowledge on how to set up a communications fly-away kit, which provides capabilities for communication operations in a deployed environment or outage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)