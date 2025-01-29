593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Ricardo Quintana (middle) and his team of culinary specialists with 593rd Quartermaster Company, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, stand atop a mound of snow in celebration of completing the 57th Annual Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 29, 2025. The culinary expert team embodied the 10th Mountain Division’s motto, “Climb to Glory,” as they competed as finalists at the Department of the Army level of the Philip A. Connelly field feeding competition.