Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025 [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Travis Fontane 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Ricardo Quintana (middle) and his team of culinary specialists with 593rd Quartermaster Company, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, stand atop a mound of snow in celebration of completing the 57th Annual Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 29, 2025. The culinary expert team embodied the 10th Mountain Division’s motto, “Climb to Glory,” as they competed as finalists at the Department of the Army level of the Philip A. Connelly field feeding competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 16:05
    Photo ID: 8849947
    VIRIN: 250129-A-GB599-2121
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025
    593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025
    593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025
    593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025
    593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025
    593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025
    593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025
    593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Philip A. Connelly
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download