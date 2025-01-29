Staff Sgt. Ricardo Quintana (middle) and his team of culinary specialists with 593rd Quartermaster Company, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, stand atop a mound of snow in celebration of completing the 57th Annual Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 29, 2025. The culinary expert team embodied the 10th Mountain Division’s motto, “Climb to Glory,” as they competed as finalists at the Department of the Army level of the Philip A. Connelly field feeding competition.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 16:05
|Photo ID:
|8849947
|VIRIN:
|250129-A-GB599-2121
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.95 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.