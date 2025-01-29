593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Joshua Unverzagt (left), commander of 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Troop Battalion, Capt. Magda Leach (center), commander of 593rd Quartermaster Company, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alejandro Romar, senior enlisted advisor for 10th Division Sustainment Troop Battalion, gather with the 593rd culinary expert team for a group photo during the 57th Annual Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 29, 2025. Their participation in the competition reflects the unit’s dedication to excellence in field feeding operations.