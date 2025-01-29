Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade receive a hot meal from culinary experts with 593rd Quartermaster Company after rucking out to the field feeding site in austere conditions during the 57th Annual Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 29, 2025. The ability to serve Soldiers in any environment reinforces the 10th Mountain Division’s legacy of resilience and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 16:05
|Photo ID:
|8849942
|VIRIN:
|250129-A-GB599-2083
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
This work, 593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.