593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade receive a hot meal from culinary experts with 593rd Quartermaster Company after rucking out to the field feeding site in austere conditions during the 57th Annual Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 29, 2025. The ability to serve Soldiers in any environment reinforces the 10th Mountain Division’s legacy of resilience and readiness.