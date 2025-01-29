Col. Katresha Bailey (right), commander of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, shows how well the culinary experts prepared her hot meal to Capt. Magda Leach (left), commander of 593rd Quartermaster Company, during austere conditions of the 57th Annual Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 29, 2025. The competition highlights the importance of delivering quality field feeding support, even in the most challenging environments.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 16:05
|Photo ID:
|8849944
|VIRIN:
|250129-A-GB599-2087
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.