593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025

Col. Katresha Bailey (right), commander of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, shows how well the culinary experts prepared her hot meal to Capt. Magda Leach (left), commander of 593rd Quartermaster Company, during austere conditions of the 57th Annual Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 29, 2025. The competition highlights the importance of delivering quality field feeding support, even in the most challenging environments.