593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025

Staff Sgt. Ricardo Quintana (middle), with 593rd Quartermaster Company, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, inspects his Soldier’s uniforms and hygiene before being graded during the 57th Annual Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 29, 2025. Maintaining military standards in personal appearance and hygiene reinforces discipline and readiness in field operations.