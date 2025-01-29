593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Ricardo Quintana (middle), a culinary specialist with 593rd Quartermaster Company, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, receives a plaque on behalf of his team for competing as finalists during the 57th Annual Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 29, 2025. Capt. Magda Leach (left), commander of 593rd Quartermaster Company, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Corey Johnson, Philip A. Connelly Competition evaluator, stand with Staff Sgt. Quintana to recognize the team’s outstanding performance under demanding conditions.