593rd Philip A. Connelly Competition 2025

Evaluators (left) with the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence brief Soldiers from 593rd Quartermaster Company, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, after they completed all elements of their competition during the 57th Annual Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 29, 2025. Feedback from expert evaluators helps Soldiers refine their skills and maintain the highest standards in Army field feeding operations.