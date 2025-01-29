Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Colin Seaver, 90th Civil Engineer Squadron Horizontal Repair Shop pavements and construction equipment journeyman, drives a dump truck snow plow to clear snow from a road at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Jan. 25, 2025. The 90 CES Horizontal Repair Shop, also known as the 'Dirt Boyz’, operates heavy equipment to clear snow from roads and key infrastructure, ensuring base personnel safety and maintaining access to critical facilities to support the 90th Missile Wing's nuclear deterrence mission despite severe winter conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)