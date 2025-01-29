Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving [Image 16 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Airman 1st Class Colin Seaver, 90th Civil Engineer Squadron Horizontal Repair Shop pavements and construction equipment journeyman, drives a dump truck snow plow to clear snow from a road at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Jan. 25, 2025. The 90 CES Horizontal Repair Shop, also known as the 'Dirt Boyz’, operates heavy equipment to clear snow from roads and key infrastructure, ensuring base personnel safety and maintaining access to critical facilities to support the 90th Missile Wing's nuclear deterrence mission despite severe winter conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 11:54
    Photo ID: 8847615
    VIRIN: 250125-F-HE787-9466
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving
    Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSTRATCOM
    Snow
    USAF
    AFGSC
    90th Missile Wing
    20th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download