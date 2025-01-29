Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Carter Morrow, 90th Civil Engineer Squadron Horizontal Repair Shop pavements and construction equipment journeyman, drives a front end loader to clear snow from a road at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Jan. 25, 2025. From early morning hours to late at night, the 90 CES Horizontal Repair Shop, also known as the ‘Dirt Boyz’, work tirelessly to clear hazardous winter conditions, ensuring maintainers, security forces, and essential personnel can safely reach the missile field to sustain 24/7 operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)