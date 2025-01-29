Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

90th Civil Engineer Squadron Horizontal Repair Shop ‘Dirt Boyz’ pose for a group photo at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Jan. 25, 2025. The Dirt Boyz operate heavy equipment to clear snow from roads and key infrastructure, ensuring base personnel safety and maintaining access to critical facilities to support the 90th Missile Wing's nuclear deterrence mission despite severe winter conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)