Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A road before 90th Civil Engineer Horizontal Repair Shop Airmen cleared snow from it at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Jan. 25, 2025. From early morning hours to late at night, the 90 CES Horizontal Repair Shop, also known as the ‘Dirt Boyz’, work tirelessly to clear hazardous winter conditions, ensuring maintainers, security forces, and essential personnel can safely reach the missile field to sustain 24/7 operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)