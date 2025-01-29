Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Levi Phillips, 90th Civil Engineer Squadron Horizontal Repair Shop pavements and construction equipment journeyman, poses for a photo infront of a front end loader at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Jan. 25, 2025. The 90 CES Horizontal Repair Shop, also known as the ‘Dirt Boyz’, removes snow from base roads and key infrastructure, ensuring unimpeded access to missile alert facilities and launch control centers that support the 90th Missile Wing’s nuclear deterrence mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)