Clearing the Way: The Dirt Boyz Keep the 90th Missile Wing Moving

Airman 1st Class Colin Seaver, 90th Civil Engineer Squadron Horizontal Repair Shop pavements and construction equipment journeyman, drives a dump truck snow plow to clear snow from a road at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Jan. 25, 2025. The 90 CES Horizontal Repair Shop, also known as the ‘Dirt Boyz’, removes snow from base roads and key infrastructure, ensuring unimpeded access to missile alert facilities and launch control centers that support the 90th Missile Wing’s nuclear deterrence mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)