3d Marine Division Leadership executes Small Boat Handling Training with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, right, and Capt. Kazuma Engelkemier, left, execute man overboard drills during small boat handling training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, January 23, 2025. The training familiarized Marines with basic CRRC operations, handling, maneuvering, and emergency procedures. Wortman a native of Pennsylvania, is the commanding general of 3d Marine Division, and Engelkemier, a native of New Jersey, is a Communication Strategy and Operations officer with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)