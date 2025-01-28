3d Marine Division Leadership executes Small Boat Handling Training with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, left, and Capt. Annika Munson, right, row a combat rubber raiding craft during small boat handling training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, January 23, 2025. The training familiarized Marines with basic CRRC operations, handling, maneuvering, and emergency procedures. Wortman, a native of Pennsylvania, is the commanding general of 3d Marine Division, and Munson, a native of Illinois, is a Communication Strategy and Operations officer with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)
