3d Marine Division Leadership executes Small Boat Handling Training with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gavin Jones teaches the proper operating procedures of combat rubber raiding crafts during small boat handling training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, January 23, 2025. The training familiarized Marines with basic CRRC operations, handling, maneuvering, and emergency procedures. Jones, a native of Kent, Michigan, is a Reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)