    3d Marine Division Leadership executes Small Boat Handling Training with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion [Image 2 of 15]

    3d Marine Division Leadership executes Small Boat Handling Training with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Noah Masog  

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Icaro Gomes, middle, receives recognition from Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, right, for his outstanding performance at the Staff Non-Commissioned Officer Academy during small boat handling training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, January 23, 2025. The training familiarized Marines with basic CRRC operations, handling, maneuvering, and emergency procedures. Wortman, a native of Pennsylvania, is the commanding general of 3d Marine Division, and Gomes, a native of Florida, is an amphibious equipment chief with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 00:16
    Photo ID: 8847149
    VIRIN: 250123-M-EE367-1051
    Resolution: 7205x4806
    Size: 19.89 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 3d Marine Division Leadership executes Small Boat Handling Training with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

