3d Marine Division Leadership executes Small Boat Handling Training with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion

U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Icaro Gomes, middle, receives recognition from Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, right, for his outstanding performance at the Staff Non-Commissioned Officer Academy during small boat handling training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, January 23, 2025. The training familiarized Marines with basic CRRC operations, handling, maneuvering, and emergency procedures. Wortman, a native of Pennsylvania, is the commanding general of 3d Marine Division, and Gomes, a native of Florida, is an amphibious equipment chief with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)