U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Icaro Gomes, middle, receives recognition from Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, right, for his outstanding performance at the Staff Non-Commissioned Officer Academy during small boat handling training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, January 23, 2025. The training familiarized Marines with basic CRRC operations, handling, maneuvering, and emergency procedures. Wortman, a native of Pennsylvania, is the commanding general of 3d Marine Division, and Gomes, a native of Florida, is an amphibious equipment chief with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 00:16
|Photo ID:
|8847149
|VIRIN:
|250123-M-EE367-1051
|Resolution:
|7205x4806
|Size:
|19.89 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Marine Division Leadership executes Small Boat Handling Training with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.