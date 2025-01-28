U.S. Marines learn how to assemble combat rubber raiding crafts during small boat handling training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, January 23, 2025. The training familiarized Marines with basic CRRC operations, handling, maneuvering, and emergency procedures. The Marines are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion and 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 00:15
|Photo ID:
|8847148
|VIRIN:
|250123-M-EE367-1074
|Resolution:
|7174x4783
|Size:
|16.33 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Marine Division Leadership executes Small Boat Handling Training with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS