3d Marine Division Leadership executes Small Boat Handling Training with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Robert Schieler assembles a combat rubber raiding craft during small boat handling training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, January 23, 2025. The training familiarized Marines with basic CRRC operations, handling, maneuvering, and emergency procedures. Schieler, a native of Pennsylvania, is the sergeant major of 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)