3d Marine Division Leadership executes Small Boat Handling Training with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines learn how to tow combat rubber raiding crafts during small boat handling training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, January 23, 2025. The training familiarized Marines with basic CRRC operations, handling, maneuvering, and emergency procedures. The Marines are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion and 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)