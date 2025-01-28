Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marine Division Leadership executes Small Boat Handling Training with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion [Image 15 of 15]

    3d Marine Division Leadership executes Small Boat Handling Training with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Noah Masog  

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zackary Petty teaches how to properly assemble the components of combat rubber raiding crafts during small boat handling training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, January 23, 2025. The training familiarized Marines with basic CRRC operations, handling, maneuvering, and emergency procedures. Petty, a native of Michigan, is a Reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)

