3d Marine Division Leadership executes Small Boat Handling Training with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zackary Petty teaches how to properly assemble the components of combat rubber raiding crafts during small boat handling training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, January 23, 2025. The training familiarized Marines with basic CRRC operations, handling, maneuvering, and emergency procedures. Petty, a native of Michigan, is a Reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)