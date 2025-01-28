U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zackary Petty teaches how to properly assemble the components of combat rubber raiding crafts during small boat handling training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, January 23, 2025. The training familiarized Marines with basic CRRC operations, handling, maneuvering, and emergency procedures. Petty, a native of Michigan, is a Reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 00:11
|Photo ID:
|8847165
|VIRIN:
|250123-M-EE367-1104
|Resolution:
|5073x7606
|Size:
|18.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Marine Division Leadership executes Small Boat Handling Training with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.