Dyess knocks out Lone Star Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Davian Russell, 9th Bomber Generation Squadron load crew member, prepares to load a munition, during the Lone Star Challenge, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025. The challenge consisted of a written test, numerous inspections, and a loading evaluation from weapons standardization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)