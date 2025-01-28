Dyess knocks out Lone Star Challenge

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Christopher Wegmann, 9th Bomber Generation Squadron load crew member, prepares to load a guided bomb unit, during the Lone Star Challenge, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025. During the annual loading competition, two teams competed to honor the Wing’s best load crew of the year, showcasing their skills for potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 16:54
|Photo ID:
|8846839
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-GA355-1130
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
