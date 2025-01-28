Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess knocks out Lone Star Challenge [Image 5 of 8]

    Dyess knocks out Lone Star Challenge

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jabriya Mobley, 28th Bomber Generation Squadron load crew member, prepares to load a guided bomb unit, during the Lone Star Challenge at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025. During the annual loading competition, two teams competed to honor the Wing’s best load crew of the year, showcasing their skills for potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 16:54
    Photo ID: 8846846
    VIRIN: 250124-F-QN813-1002
    Resolution: 8040x5360
    Size: 8.17 MB
    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US
    Dyess AFB
    AFGSC
    9th BGS
    28th BGS
    Lone Star Challenge

