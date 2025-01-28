Dyess knocks out Lone Star Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 28th Bomber Generation Squadron, load crew members, prepare to load a guided bomb unit, during the Lone Star Challenge at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025. The competition replicates a deployed setting where load crews showcase their speed and efficiency in loading aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg)