U.S. Air Force 28th Bomber Generation Squadron, load crew members, prepare to load a guided bomb unit, during the Lone Star Challenge at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025. The competition replicates a deployed setting where load crews showcase their speed and efficiency in loading aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 16:54
|Photo ID:
|8846836
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-GA355-1017
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess knocks out Lone Star Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Caleb Schellenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.