Dyess knocks out Lone Star Challenge

U.S. Air Force 28th Bomber Generation Squadron load crew members, loading a guided bomb unit, during the Lone Star Challenge at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025. The competition highlights the weapons crew's advanced skills in precise loading operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg)