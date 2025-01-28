U.S. Air Force 28th Bomber Generation Squadron load crew members, loading a guided bomb unit, during the Lone Star Challenge at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025. The competition highlights the weapons crew's advanced skills in precise loading operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 16:54
|Photo ID:
|8846837
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-GA355-1085
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess knocks out Lone Star Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Caleb Schellenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.