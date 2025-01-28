U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tayveon Johnson, 9th Bomber Generation Squadron load crew member, prepares to load a cluster bomb unit, during the Lone Star Challenge, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025. Each BGS hand-selected a crew to compete against each other; the winner of the challenge will compete against other bases within Air Force Global Strike Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 16:54
|Photo ID:
|8846840
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-GA355-1142
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess knocks out Lone Star Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Caleb Schellenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.